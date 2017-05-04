Donaghey Primary School goes on the run

Two teams from Donaghey Primary School took part in the Belfast City Marathon Relay on Monday, May 1.

Donaghey Primary School pupils called the teams the Donaghey Rockets and the Lightning Bolts.

They were made up of teachers, parents and governors, and included both runners and those new to running.

On a gorgeous, sunny bank holiday Monday the relay teams traveled with Acorns AC and teams from Orritor, and successfully completed the 26.2 mile course.

To date over £2,000 has been raised for school funds and Epilepsy Action Northern Ireland.

The justgiving page explains: “All monies raised will be going to purchase resources for child development and we also wish to support Epilepsy Action NI as appreciation for support given.

“Approximately 20,000 people in Northern Ireland have epilepsy and it can affect anyone at any age and from any walk of life.

“Epilepsy Action Northern Ireland seeks to raise awareness and increase understanding of epilepsy, whilst supporting affected families. We would appreciate any donations to help us on our way!”

Everyone involved would like to sincerely thank those who donated so kindly, their contributions were greatly appreciated.

For those who would still like to make a donation please go to their Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dpsbcm2017.