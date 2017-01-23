Donegal man who shouted abuse at Tyrone GAA fans ‘didn’t know when to shut his mouth’

A Donegal man who shouted abuse at Tyrone fans and repeatedly threatened a garda after a row in Bundoran between GAA fans has avoided going to prison.

Kevin Mulhern (36) of 26 St Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon, had previously pleaded guilty at Ballyshannon District Court to being drunk in public and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour at Main Street, Bundoran in the early hours of August 9, 2015.

That court in February heard that Mr Mulhern and two females with him were shouting abuse at a group of people wearing Tyrone jerseys. Donegal had lost to Mayo and Tyrone had beaten Monaghan in the All-Ireland quarter finals, Supt. Colm Nevin explained.

When gardaí told Mr Mulhern and his friends to move back, Mr Mulhern grabbed one of the gardaí by the jacket and cursed at him. While being taken to the garda station, the defendant made derogatory remarks about the garda’s wife, and said, “I’ll see you, you’re dead”, and carried on making threats.

In the stand, Mr Mulhern stated that, prior to the arrival of the gardaí, he’d been punched and kicked. “I was very drunk and stupid and didn’t know when to shut my mouth”, he said. “I don’t go out much anymore,” he added.

Defence solicitor John Murray said that, despite previous convictions for public order offences, his client was “was doing his best to keep himself right”.

Judge Kilrane adjourned the case, saying he wanted to monitor the defendant’s behaviour before passing sentence. “If there’s no further trouble, a fine of €300 will be imposed, if there is trouble, it will be three months in prison,” he warned.

In Ballyshannon last Friday, Supt. Nevin confirmed that Mr Mulhern had not come to the attention of the gardaí.

Judge Kilrane imposed a fine of €300 for threatening and abusive behaviour and took the conviction for public drunkenness into consideration.