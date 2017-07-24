Donna Taggart concert finale due at Michaela foundation camp

Donna Taggart will headline a Michaela Foundation Fundraising concert at the iconic Hill of the O’Neill in Dungannon on Saturday, August 12.

Donna’s performance will come at the end of Michaela Foundation’s busy Summer Camp season, during which they will have worked with over 400 volunteers and almost 1500 young girls.

The fundraising concert will enable the Michaela Foundation to continue supporting and inspiring young people in Ireland to lead a life without limits.

Following Donna Taggart’s whirlwind global success with ‘Jealous of the Angels’, which has now reached almost 90 million views on Facebook and has topped the charts in a host of countries across the world, the foundation is delighted to present Donna in concert. Donna will be joined by special guest Mairéad Duffy. Mairéad released her debut album in December 2016. Her piano and harp driven songs display a thoughtful and curious approach, which intrigue from the first note. “Excellent title track…many fine tunes on this debut album” (Ralph McLean, BBC Radio Ulster).