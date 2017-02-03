Dr Bike gets pupils ready for the road

Windmill Integrated Primary School in Dungannon are fortunate to be involved in the Active Schools Travel Programme.

As part of the programme, P6 and P7 pupils at Windmill were treated to a free bike health check from ‘The Bike Shop’ in partnership with Sustrans’ Active Travel Programme for Schools.

16 bikes were professionally checked and serviced in one afternoon, with minor repairs being resolved.

Dr Bike, aka Bike Mechanic Johnny Robinson from the Dungannon based bicycle shop, was kept very busy, aligning handlebars, tightening brakes, checking gears and providing cycling TLC in the playground.

This is carried out prior to pupils completing an intensive 3 day programme of Level 1 & 2 on-road National Standard Cycle Training.

Ann-Marie Cox, Active Travel Officer for Sustrans, said: ‘The Dr. Bike sessions are proving very popular with schools. ‘The Bike Shop’ staff have been extremely helpful and provide a great service. As part of the Active Travel Programme, it’s extremely important that children feel safe and confident when travelling to and from school actively and sustainably. I’d like to thank Johnny for coming on board and kindly offering to check over bikes for us in preparation for the Cycle Training.”

As part of the initiative, Sustrans also give each child from P1 to P7 a HI-Vis vest.

For more information on the Active Travel Programme for schools, please email Ann-Marie Cox at annmarie.cox@sustrans.org.uk or visit: www.sustrans.org.uk/northern-ireland/what-we-do/active-school-travel-northern-ireland