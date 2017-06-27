Drink driver without UK licence disqualified

A Lithuanian man has been disqualified from driving for twelve months after pleading guilty to drink driving.

Darius Kuisys, 38, from Northland Village, Dungannon, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

He was accused of driving a motor vehicle on the Circular Road in the town on May 28 after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath exceeded the prescribed limit.

The court heard how police had stopped the defendant in his car shortly after 3am, and were able to smell intoxicating liquor from his breath.

He failed a preliminary breath test at the side of the road, and was taken to Dungannon police station, where an evidential breath test showed a reading of 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres or breath - the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court was told that the defendant had no prior convictions.

The defence solicitor said that Kuisys had been fully cooperative with the police, and pointed out that his evidential breath test was taken promptly at 4.14am, and showed ‘a reading that was not the highest’.

The defendant fully admitted that he took a few drinks at a friend’s house, and had decided to take a chance that he was still sober enough to drive when he got into his car, said the solicitor.

He fully understood the consequences of his behaviour, the solicitor added, before going on to tell the court that Kuisys was married and had three children.

He worked as a mechanic and was the family’s sole breadwinner with his wife a full-time carer for their children.

Kuisys had lived in Northern Ireland for a few years and had held onto his Lithuanian driving licence.

The judge gave the defendant credit for his early plea, and agreed that the alcohol reading was not the highest.

She certified him for the drink driving course, but as the defendant did not have a UK driving licence, there was doubt about his eligibility for the course, which allows participants a reduction in their driving disqualification period.

The judge also fined the defendant £250, and in addition an offender’s levy of £15.

She allowed him sixteen weeks to pay the fine, and warned him that he faced jail if the fine was not paid within the allotted time.