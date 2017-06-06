Driver fined and given penalty points

A Cookstown man has been fined £250 and given six penalty points for driving without insurance.

Daryl Paxton, 27 from Molesworth Mews, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The offence was detected on the Burn Road on April 5.

This was the defendant’s first such offence, the court was told.

Two days after the offence, the defendant took out a new insurance policy.

District Judge John Meehan also fined the defendant the offender’s levy of £15.