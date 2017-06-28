Driver got insurance two days after being stopped

A Polish man has been fined £250 for driving without insurance.

Michal Owczarek, 31, from Crossowen Gardens, Clogher, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The court was told that shortly before 4pm on April 21, a mobile police patrol at Ballygawley saw the defendant’s Mazda 3 travelling from Clogher.

A check on the police computer database showed that the vehicle was not insured.

When police stopped Owczarek, he maintained that he did have an insurance policy in place. He had bought the policy online from Tesco, but did not have any paper confirmation.

Six days later, Owczarek, who was driving under a Polish licence, attended his local police station with a certificate of insurance from Tesco. However, police noted that the policy had been taken out two days after the detection.

The court heard how Owczarek, who represented himself in court, had been living in Northern Ireland for two years and had never before come to the attention of the police.

When asked did he have anything to say in his defence, the defendant, who needed a Polish court interpreter, told the judge that he did not want to lose his driving licence.

The judge assured the defendant that he was not going to lose his licence, and gave him six penalty points.

He was also ordered to pay the offender’s levy of £15.