Drivers treated for injury after early morning smash near Donaghmore

Casualties were treated by the roadside following an early morning crash on the Tullycullion Road, between the Cookstown Road and Donaghmore.

Police said they received a report of the smash - which involved a transit van and a car - around 7.30am and had finished at the scene by 8.20am.

It is understood one person reported back pain and that an ambulance attended.

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service was called at 7.19am this morning following reports of a two-vehicle RTC on Tullycullion Road, Dungannon.

"One A&E crew attended the scene. All casualties were assessed and discharged at scene without requiring hospital treatment."