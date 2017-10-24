Driving ban after being caught speeding

A Coalisland woman has been disqualified from driving for three months after pleading guilty to driving without a licence and speeding.

Annie Ward, 40, from Innishmore Gardens, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The court heard how on July 26, the defendant overtook a police car on the A4 dual carriageway at a speed of 97mph.

The speed limit for the road was 70mph.

Police pulled Ward over and offered her a fixed penalty notice for the offence. She was required to submit her driving documents to the local police station within seven days, however, she failed to do so and was subsequently charged with driving without a licence.

The court was told that it later emerged her driving licence had expired two years previously.

The defence solicitor said that the married mother of four children needed her driving licence. One of her children is ill, and her car was needed for hospital and for GP appointments. The court heard that Ward had a previous conviction for speeding, which had resulted in a driving ban.

District Judge John Meehan said he appreciated the inconvenience of losing a licence. He might have taken a different approach in other circumstances, but Ward had been disqualified from driving in the past, and in spite of the punishment she still saw fit to speed at 97mph. As well as the driving ban, the judge fined Ward £200.