Dromore gears up for Spirit of Paul McGirr charity cycle

McBride Retail Group has been announced as the main sponsor of the Dromore54 Charity Cycle, in the Paul McGirr 20th Anniversary Event Series, which is taking place from June 14-17.

Peter McBride recently presented a cheque for £2000 to the Spirit of Paul Mc Girr in support of the Dromore54 Charity Cycle.

He said: “The Spirit of Paul Mc Girr is helping creating new opportunities for young people in Zambia from their base in Dromore, Co Tyrone. I am delighted to be able to offer the support of our Dromore store both with staff cycling in the event and our financial support.”

Accepting the cheque, Michael Mc Girr, Chairman of the Spirit of Paul Mc Girr thanked Mr Mc Bride and confirmed that the funds are going towards “the construction of a secondary school in Lusaka Zambia, where currently only 10% of young people can access secondary education.”

He added: “The organising committee are very grateful to Peter McBride and the McBride Retail Group for their support as our main sponsor for Dromore54 Charity Cycle, part of the Paul Mc Girr 20th Anniversary Event Series.”

Three events in the Paul Mc Girr Anniversary Event Series take place this week on the 20th Anniversary. June 14 sees a Championship chat night take place in the Tyrone GAA Centre in Garvaghey at 8pm.

Peter Canavan, Jarlath Burns and Donegal’s Eamon Mc Gee, hosted by Adrian Logan, will argue their views on the Championship, just days before Tyrone face Donegal. Entry is £10, seating is limited so early arrival is recommended. Refreshments will be served from 8pm.

On June 17 the Dromore54 charity cycle will begin at 8am with the set-off of the cyclists doing the longest routes, with the cyclists shortest routes beginning their cycle at 12noon with the plan of all the cyclists arriving back in Dromore between 4 -5pm to a hooley on Main Street. Registrations for the shortest routes will be accepted on the day before 11am.

The third event taking place is a BBQ and dance night in the Central Bar in Dromore on June 17. Tickets are £10 and available locally, online and on the night.

For more information on any of the events in the Paul Mc Girr 20th Anniversary Event Series, please contact info@spiritofpaulmcgirr.org.