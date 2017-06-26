Drug offender had cannabis hidden in groin

A Cookstown man has been fined £150 for possession of a Class B drug.

Steven Rutter, 25, from Princess Avenue, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The court heard how on April 29, police were conducting public order duties in relation to the annual Cookstown 100 motorcycle road race at a bar in Orritor Street in the town, when they noticed a smell of cannabis from the defendant.

When questioned by police, the defendant removed a bag containing a green substance from his groin area, and admitted that he was in possession of cannabis.

The court was told that Rutter had one previous conviction and a caution for drug offences.

His defence solicitor said that the most recent conviction was in 2012, and some five years had elapsed since his last offence.

The defendant was a mechanic and was currently between jobs.

The solicitor added that Rutter had been candid with police, and had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity. He had procured the drugs at a cost of £20.

The judge gave him credit for his early guilty plea and fined him £150 for the offence of possessing a Class B controlled drug.

She also fined the defendant an additional £15 for the offender’s levy, and placed a destruction order on the drugs that had been removed from the defendant. The judge allowed him eight weeks to pay the fine. His solicitor made an application for legal aid on the basis that Rutter was out of work, and the judge granted the application.