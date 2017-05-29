Dungannon brothers earn £1.3m from RHI boilers

Two Dungannon brothers have 21 RHI-funded boilers on their poultry farms and have so far earned more than £1.3 million from the scheme, a list of claimants has shown.

A 61-page list of all those individuals and companies who received support payments under the non-domestic Renewable Heat Incentive scheme above the threshold of £5,000 was published by the Department for the Economy on Wednesday of last week.

Paul Hobson has 13 boilers and is the fifth largest recipient on £659,540.

That is topped by his brother Jeremy on £665,204 from his eight boilers.

All the figures are up to February 28, 2017.

The Hobson brothers each run poultry farms near Eglish in County Tyrone and are directors of each other’s companies.

Paul Hobson runs a chicken farm and a tanning salon from the same address, according to company records.