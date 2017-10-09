Dungannon brothers fined £9,000 for waste offences

John McDonnell of Frenchman’s Lane, Castlecaulfield, and Peter McDonnell of Reclain Road, Dungannon, were today fined a total of £9,000 at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court for breaches of waste management legislation.

John McDonnell pleaded guilty to unlawfully depositing, keeping and burning construction and demolition waste on unlicensed lands at Finulagh Road in Castlecaulfield, between September 2015 and May 2016.

Peter McDonnell also pleaded guilty to unlawfully depositing and keeping controlled waste on lands adjacent to 18 Finulagh Road between 26 May 2016 and 7 October 2016. Officers from the Northern Ireland Environment Agency identified that the waste had been transferred from the aforementioned site run by John McDonnell.