Dungannon fashionistas stars of new RTÉ show

Two fashion forward sisters from Dungannon are sharing their expertise with women across the island of Ireland in a new show on RTÉ player.

In six minute snippets, the super stylish Anita and Donna Ross help ladies with a list of fashion woes ranging from what to wear on that first date, to dressing for a wedding soon after welcoming a new baby.

One half of the duo of boutique owners, fashion designers and bloggers said the idea was to create a new fashion show that could be watched on the bus, in a dash or on the way to the shops.

Approached by RTÉ to film the show off the back of their - almost four-year-old - blog My Sister’s Closet, Anita said they were shocked, but delighted.

“We were approached by RTÉ to make a series about everyday dilemmas that women were facing whenever it came to dressing, and the whole idea behind the concept was that it was short bite-size programmes that you could watch anywhere, anytime.

“Followers were coming back to us on our blog with things like dressing for weddings, dressing for a first date. There are loads of different scenarios. It’s been kind of a work in progress over the last month or so,” she added, “and we are really very happy with the outcome.

Anita and Donna in their Line Green store, The Boudoir

“It’s really to provide inspiration for other people when it comes to shopping.”

As for whether the clothes featured come from their boutique, Anita said: “The whole idea behind My Sister’s Closet was that it was inspiration from anywhere. From the day we started the blog... if we saw something that we liked in Primark we would feature it. You don’t always have to shop in a boutique.”

Ireland, both north and south, has a fantastic range of both high street and independent shops from which to pick from she said, and with the pair’s advice on a range of dressing dilemmas, you can’t go wrong.

Online the show has also been going great, as it has been in RTÉ player’s top five watched shows all week.

Tune in to RTÉ player to catch their latest advice, or snap them at MSCblog.