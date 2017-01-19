Dungannon home ransacked during burglary

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at a house in the Friary Road area of Dungannon on Tuesday, 17 January.

At approximately 4.40pm when the occupier of the house returned home he found that his house had been entered and ransacked. A quantity of money was also stolen.

Detective Constable Alan Ford would appeal to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area or anyone who has information about this incident to contact Detectives at Cookstown on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 728 17/01/17. Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.