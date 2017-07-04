Dungannon kids urged to get active this summer

A new campaign by Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke is encouraging kids in Dungannon to have fun and get active over the summer holidays.

As part of the campaign called ‘Ready Set Summer’, which is sponsored by MACE, special packs are being made available packed full of fun stuff for 7 -11 year olds to do over the school summer holidays.

Each pack contains a wall chart listing fun activities, stickers to mark off adventures as and when they are done, and even stickers for kids to wear.

Included in the pack is a mixture of indoor and outdoor activities, as well as things to do with friends, family or just by themselves. There’s even a competition especially for kids who participate with a host of different prizes available from National Trust and MACE.

Trevor Magill, Musgrave Wholesale Director, added “We are delighted to sponsor this important campaign which forms part of our wider partnership with NICHS. In total we hope to raise over £160,000 for the charity. Health and well-being has always been at the centre of the brands available in our stores and we advocate people making better, healthier choices.”

Ulster and Irish International rugby player Chris Henry, Ambassador for Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke said: “The summer holidays represent a massive opportunity for young people to take part in brand new activities, learn some new skills and most of all have fun. I have wonderful memories of school holidays, when every day brought a new adventure.”

To request a pack go to www.nichs.org.uk/readysetsummer