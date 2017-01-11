Dungannon Orange Hall damaged in latest attack

Police are investigating a report of criminal damage at a 100 year-old Orange Hall in the Mullnagore Road area of Dungannon.

Graffiti was scored into the door of the hall, and spouting and security lights were damaged during the attack.

It is the latest in a spate of vandalism at the hall, which is situated near the Rock.

The hall was damaged as recently as 2008, when chain saws were used to cut through the door.

In 2009, piture frames were also damaged during an attack.

Chief Inspector Mervyn Seffen said: “The damage was reported to Police on January 10th. Enquiries are continuing, however, if anyone noticed suspicious behaviour in and around the area, they are asked to call Police on the 101 number.”