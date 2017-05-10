Dungannon runner races to finish

A Dungannon runner raced to the finish for Mencap at the Belfast marathon on May Day (May 1).

Gemma Whitehouse from Dungannon was one of more than 1,000 participants who took part in the 2017 Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon and its associated events in aid of learning disability charity Mencap, the official charity of the event.

2017 marked the second year for Mencap as the official charity partner of the Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon.

Money raised from this year’s marathon will go toward various Mencap initiatives, including a new family support service which will provide bespoke guidance to families across Northern Ireland with a child with a learning disability.

Mencap is also the official charity partner for the 2017 Deep RiverRock Belfast City Half Marathon which will take place on September 17, 2017.

To sign up to #StepUp4Mencap, visit www.belfastcitymarathon.com/half-marathon.

Mencap was established in Northern Ireland in 1965 and each year the charity supports thousands of people with a learning disability to live their lives the way they choose.

Mencap works in partnership with people with a learning disability in Northern Ireland to fight to change laws and improve services and access to education, employment and leisure facilities.

The charity delivers a wide range of practical support services for children, young people and adults with a learning disability and their families and carers. They also ensure that children attending Mencap’s Nursery can learn and play in a therapeutic environment that helps to develop skills and achieve goals that would be unattainable without specialist expertise and support.

Mencap aims to provide people with a learning disability a platform to speak out about the things that are important to them

and to challenge attitudes and assumptions about learning disability and involving people from different backgrounds

To donate to Mencap or learn more, email fundraising.ni@mencap.org.uk, call 028 9069 1351 or visit www.mencap.org.uk/nifundraising.