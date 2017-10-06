Dungannon’s cultural revival leads to major Irish singing and dancing event

A cultural revival in Dungannon has led to the town being selected to hold a prestigious music and singing event.

The town will host next year’s Tyrone Fleadh, one of the most highly regarded events in the Gaelic calendar.

Dungannon Comhaltas, which has just been in existence for over a year, will host the festival, catering for an estimated crowd of 7,500 in June 2018.

Independent Republican Councillor Barry Monteith, who is a member of the local comhaltas, said he was very proud of the honour.

“It is fantastic news that the Tyrone Fleadh is being held in Dungannon next year”, he said.

“I would encourage people to get in touch if you want to get involved or help out. I have no doubt the town will put on a great event.”

The fleadh is always well attended with competitors and musicians from all over Tyrone, across the North of Ireland and beyond. Councillor Monteith said there had been a great surge in cultural activity in Dungannon over the past few years.

“The relaunch of Comhaltas in the town, the opening of the new GAA pitch by Eoghan Ruadh, the centenary celebrations of Thomas Clarke GAA, the St. Patrick’s Day parade going from strength to strength, Gaelscoil Aodha Rua, Aodh Ruadh LGFC and Naomh Treasa Camogie are all thriving.

“This Gaelic revival is down to the hard work of all involved and all are to be commended.”

During a fleadh everyone is welcome to join in the singing and music making.