Dungannon set to become luxury car hub with new £6m showrooms

With its gritty backdrop of meat factories, Dungannon might appear to be a strange and unlikely place for a buzzing luxury car hub, however, Mid Ulster District Council has just passed planning proposals for new £6million Jaguar and Land Rover showrooms in the town.

The plans, which suggest there must be a high local demand for expensive cars, were approved at the monthly meeting of the Planning Committee amid the more routine applications for chicken sheds and wind turbines.

The new showrooms, to be built by Donnelly Bros adjacent to their existing site on the Moy Road, are set to be the largest in the region.

They will comprise a building with approximately 4600sqm floorspace over three floors, set in a landscaped forecourt with parking for the display of vehicles for sale to the front.

The upscale showrooms are expected to provide an additional 25 jobs and generate a wages bill of £1.3-£1.4 million per annum with the majority of this staying in the local economy.

Donnelly Bros had warned that if the application failed they would lose the Land Rover franchise and there would be 30 job losses at the site with the possibility of more.

Now that the plans have been approved expect to stumble upon more Jaguars and Land Rovers amid the backdrop of chicken houses and wind turbines.