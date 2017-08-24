Dungannon students’ GCSE joy

Students at Integrated College Dungannon (ICD) are delighted with their GCSE Level results.

Many are delighted to have been accepted back to the college to continue their studies in Sixth Form.

Celebrating their results at ICD are Ethan, Jamie, Simon and Dean.

The College also welcomes students from other schools who wish to join ICD, post GCSE, for Sixth Form Study.

Following on from last week’s excellent AS and A Level results, staff, students and parents gathered at the college to celebrate GCSE examination results.

Top GCSE achievers included; Callum Donnelly, Laura Hetherington, Ethan Jordan and Simon Rolston. All of the College’s top achievers will return to ICD to continue their studies.

Other notable successes came from Caoimhin McGuinness, Tyler Kennedy, Jamie Murray, Louisa Devlin, Indiia Graham-Potts, Marta Gulbe, Maksims Kotovs, Declan

Montaque and Aine Pantry.

Andrew Sleeth, ICD Principal, said, “It is a privilege for me to have worked with this excellent group of students for the last five

years and I am delighted to celebrate their success, at GCSE Level, with them. I would like to thank their parents and the staff of the college for their support and dedication which has ensured we are recording excellent GCSE results yet again.

“Many of these students have been offered a place in Sixth Form at ICD and I look forward to their return. To those students who are not returning to the college, I would like to wish them well for the future.”

Students continuing their education post GCSE at ICD are able to choose from a wide variety of courses including: Applied Health & Social Care; Applied ICT;

Applied Science; Art & Design; Biology; BTEC in Engineering; Chemistry; Computer Science; Design & Technology; Drama; English Literature; Geography; History; Mathematics; Moving Image Arts; OCR Level 3 National Certificate in Sport; Business Studies; BTEC in Performing Arts; Physics; Psychology; BTEC in Travel & Tourism and Religious Education.

New or current students wishing to further their education at Integrated College Dungannon, should contact Mr Robin Regan, Head of Sixth Form, on 02887724401,

or call into the College where their options can be discussed.