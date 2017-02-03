Dungannon town faces month of roadworks disruption

Shoppers and motorists face traffic misery in Dungannon with new roadworks to hit three roads and last for a month.

Sloan Street will be closed for two weeks from the start of February while work gets underway to lay a new storm sewer for a development of 26 new homes in the area

Afterwards, pipelaying will commence on George Street on 13th February where a road closure will be in place for approximately two weeks.

A road crossing will also be undertaken across the Scotch Street junction.

According to NI Water, this section will be undertaken using underground trenchless tunnelling techniques from Barrack Street to George Street, which will be less disruptive.

During this time there will be a temporary one way system at the lower end of Scotch Street towards Ballygawley Road / Railway Road, and a diversion route will be clearly signposted.

A spokesperson for NI Water said: Detailed traffic management arrangements have been discussed with TransportNI. In order to carry out the work safely it will be necessary to have temporary road closures in place during the works and diversion routes will be clearly signposted.

“There will be some parking restrictions in the vicinity of the works. Vehicular access will be maintained for residents where possible and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.”

Grahame Millar Project Sponsor said: “The increased number of local residents is expected to improve shopper footfall to local businesses in the area. The removal of storm water from the existing combined sewer will also increase the capacity of the existing sewers as well as reducing the likelihood for out-of-sewer flooding and environmental pollution”.

“NI Water and contractor Quinn Automatic would like thank the public for their ongoing patience and co-operation while this work is completed. We will do everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum and completed as soon as possible.”