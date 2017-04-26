Dying Matters Event to encourage people to talk

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust is encouraging people to talk about end of life care and death at an information event on Tuesday, May 9 at the Glenavon House Hotel, Cookstown.

The event takes place from 9.45am – 2pm and asks attendees “What Can You Do?” as part of Dying Matters Awareness Week, May 8 - 14. The awareness week encourages everyone to take simple steps that can make a big difference when they are dying or bereaved.

Fiona Gilmour, Macmillan Service Improvement Lead for the Northern Trust, explained: “None of us want to think about getting ill or dying yet none of us want to make things difficult for our loved ones either. It’s important, for their sake, not to delay making significant arrangements like care, wills and funeral plans until it’s too late. This year we want people to take action in planning for dying and death, to encourage family to discuss their wishes and support them to make their plans.”

This event is open to everyone and will include awareness stands and information from solicitor Maire McMahon, Funeral Undertaker Willie John O’Donnell and healthcare professionals. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions and lunch will be provided free of charge.

The Trust recommend five steps in preparing for death; write a will, record funeral wishes, plan future care and support, register as an organ donor and, most importantly of all, to tell your loved ones your wishes.

Fiona continued: “We also want people to think of others including friends and the wider community and how they can help to support those in grief and bereavement. This could include supporting friends during difficult times by offering to help with shopping or household chores, suggesting meeting for a coffee and remembering it is okay to not know what to say. You can also help in your community by volunteering at a local charity or start to get involved with support groups. This aims to expand on conversation about dying, death and bereavement and get people actively planning and helping those who may need extra support. ”

For further information and to register for the event please email Maresa O’Kane - maresa.okane@northerntrust.hscni.net or Mary Shivers - mary.shivers@northerntrust.hscni.net or call 028 7936 6994.

The Northern Trust would encourage everyone to think ahead to the time when you or a family member will be ill and you need to know what they would want you to do. It’s so much easier to cope with the decisions that need to be made when you have had a conversation with them and know their wishes.