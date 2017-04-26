Award-winning hairdresser shares top tips with local students

Award-winning hairdresser Joanne O’Neill recently spent the afternoon teaching students and hairdressers from the local area her techniques and secrets at South West College’s Dungannon campus.

Joanne is an award winning hairdresser, specialising in colouring, cutting, wedding up-styling and avant garde.

Over 100 hairdressers attended the seminar specialising in colour cutting, up styling and two special avant garde creations at the end of the training.

Some of Joanne’s recent accolades include winning ‘Best of the Best’ Avant Garde hairdresser of the year and being a Finalist British Hairdressing Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel London.

Joanne has an experimental and fresh approach to hairstyling and likes to work with client’s individuality.

She believes in providing the very best in hair care and products ranges for her clients.

Paula Hurson, one of the organisers of the event and a Business Service lecture within the college stated: “The event had a great turnout, the lecture theatre was full, extra chairs were brought in to accommodate the demand.

“The hairdressers and trainees had the opportunity to ask questions and see up close Joanne’s creations, this event was invaluable to the trainees to learn new cutting techniques and up styling.”

The Wella event was organised in conjunction with South West College hairdressing tutors and a Wella Representative to inspire students and hairdressers to create their own looks and learn from one of UK’s best hairdressers. Education and inspiration are at the forefront of Joanne’s hairdressing training and she is currently an active member of Wella style council and mentors stylists at the Wella Studio Dublin.

She has vast experience in magazine creations and television having won awards for her session photography work and has featured on BBC and ITV Granada Studio programs with Gerry Anderson and Anthony Cotton.

Joanne is a member of Intercoiffure Ireland, a Member of the Fellowship of British Hairdressing.