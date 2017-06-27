Children who play together can learn to live together

Five primary schools in Mid-Ulster have taken part in a sports event organised by PeacePlayers International, whi was sponsored by Cookstown-based manufacturer CDE.

Over 130 pupils from Edendork, Holy Trinity and Holy Family from Cookstown along with Howard Primary School, Dungannon, and Magherafelt Primary School came together at the Mid-Ulster Sports Arena to try new sports and take part in competitions.

Teams were made up of different schools to encourage teamwork, sportsmanship and mutual respect.

The event not only brought together children of different religious backgrounds but pupils from a range of different countries including Hungary, China and Portugal.

Brendan McGurgan, managing director at CDE, said: “It’s fantastic to be here and see children working together and excelling in different sports. At CDE it’s important that we excel in different areas too, so we have that in common.

“We’re really happy to support such a great organisation.”

After competitions throughout the day, prizes were presented to individuals and teams.