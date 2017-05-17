College leads call for innovators

The South West College, which has a campus in Dungannon, is leading the call for 12 tech-savvy PhD innovators for €5.8m EU-backed ‘Renewable Engine’ project.

As part of the new, innovative ‘Renewable Engine’ project, the South West College, together with partners Queen’s University Belfast, IT Sligo, Advanced Forming Research Centre University of Strathclyde Glasgow, Manufacturing NI, Action Renewables and Mid-Ulster Council are seeking to recruit a dozen talented, practically-driven PhD students to support a substantive scale-up in commercial activity.

Supported by the EU’s INTERREG VA Programme and managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), with match funding provided by the Department for the Economy NI and the Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation in Ireland, PhD students and companies taking part will benefit directly from the targeted industrial research support and technology development opportunities on offer.

Dr Jill Cush, Innovation & Development Manager at South West College, said: “The range of employment opportunities within the energy and manufacturing industries locally is extremely diverse, and the scale of demand for talent is vast.

“Many energy and advanced manufacturing technologies are at a key innovation stage and the progress being made by pioneering companies across the UK and Ireland has been nothing short of outstanding.

“We want to support this growth, and opportunity, by signing up 12 passionate PhD students who want to advance their careers quickly in a practical, focused way. The available academic support and funding will allow them and their partner companies to drive world class excellence in these exciting and growing areas.

“Successful PhD students enlisted to the aptly-named ‘Renewable Engine’ project will secure the chance to work directly within industry, driving forward strategic projects through research and innovation.”

Education, training and professional support will be provided by the globally-recognised Centre for Renewable Energy and Sustainable Technology (CREST) at South West College, through Queen’s University, IT Sligo and the Advanced Forming Research Centre, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow.

For more information, please visit www.renewableengine.eu.