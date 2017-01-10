Cookstown High School welcomes new vice principal

Staff and pupils at Cookstown High School welcomed a new vice principal with responsibility for pastoral care at the beginning of the new term.

Mr Stephen Thompson, who has joined the school’s senior management team after 20 years at Friends’ School in Lisburn, will replace Mr Wayne Brown who has taken up the post of principal at Tandragee Junior High School.

Originally from Belfast, CHS said Mr Thompson is a “very experienced and well qualified addition to the leadership team at Cookstown High School, holding two masters degrees as well as the professional qualification for headship”.

Speaking about his appointment, the new VP said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have been appointed. This is a well known school with a great reputation. I am excited about joining a team which is completely committed to pupil achievement.

“Good pastoral care is crucial to young people as they settle into school, and to their wellbeing and ability to learn and succeed after that.

“I know there is a great pastoral team in place and that the pastoral provision here is highly regarded. I am delighted I’ll be able to build on such a sound foundation.”

Commenting on his appointment, Headmaster Graham Montgomery added: “Stephen Thompson will be an excellent addition to our leadership team and comes to us well placed to play a key role in leading the High School in the coming years.

“We are excited about the future as we continue to promote excellence, opportunity and support for all our pupils.”

Mr Thompson was educated at Grosvenor Grammar School, Queens University, Belfast and Ulster University.