Drumglass High pupils cook up a storm with Mount Charles

Award-winning chef Simon Toye visited Drumglass High School recently after students Lily Neill and Hannah Ewing qualified for the final of the Mount Charles Big School Cook Off.

As part of their prize for reaching the final, the students and their classmates were treated to a cookery masterclass from Simon, Group Development Chef at Mount Charles, who showed the group how to make a soft centre chocolate cake with homemade honeycomb and vanilla ice cream.

Lily and Hannah will join six other teams at the finale, after winning a regional heat of the nationwide competition, which was organised in association with the Irish News and Business in the Community.

After whittling down more than 120 entries at stage one, the heats saw 39 teams of pupils between Year 8 – Year 10 from 21 schools across Northern Ireland and Donegal given the same set of ingredients to create a pasta dish of their choice.

Simon Toye, Group Development Chef at Mount Charles said: “It was an absolute pleasure to visit Drumglass High School ahead of the Big School Cook Off final. The girls have done so well to make it to this stage, and hopefully they’ll go away inspired to keep cooking and trying new things.”