Dungannon Rotary awards school kids with top technology prize

Imagine a radioactive meteorite is about to hit planet earth and its down to a team of young scientists to save us all. This was the task set to students who competed in the Rotary International Technology competition at the Big Bang Event at Ulster University Jordanstown tournament this week.

Local man Seamus Walsh, the Rotary Ireland Technology Tournament Co-Ordinator from Dungannon Rotary and avid supporter of the development of young people and the STEM subjects, attended the event to present the award to the winning school - Ballymena Academy.

He said: “This has been a hugely exciting event for Rotary and we are delighted that Rotary Ireland’s Technology Tournament has featured as one of the key competitions at the Big Bang Event. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Ballymena Academy and all of the other schools who took part in this fantastic event.

“Northern Ireland has a lot of very talented young people and one of our many objectives is to further support the development of STEM subjects amongst the young people of Northern Ireland. This event is a great way of doing that as the enthusiasm, competitiveness and of course camaraderie has been evident throughout the entire day.”