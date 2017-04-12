Former East Tyrone College principal 'remembered fondly' after news of death

The former principal of East Tyrone College - which merged to form part of South West College - has been 'remembered fondly' by staff following news of his death.

Sad at the passing of Tony (Anthony) Dardis yesterday (Tuesday), they have paid tribute to the "kind, considerate and extremely fair minded person".

South West College pays respects for former East Tyrone College principal Tony Dardis

From Cookstown, Mr Dardis is reported to have passed away peacefully at his Greenvale home.

He leaves behind wife Tillie, children Chris, John, Lauren and Colin as well as grandchildren and extended family.

He worked as vice principal in the former Omagh College before becoming principal of the former East Tyrone College, before it both became part of the larger SWC.

A statement from a spokesperson for South West College said: "Undoubtedly he played a vital role in the strengthening of the contribution of Further Education within Northern Ireland. He was instrumental in the merger process which lead to the formation of the South West College.

"He is remembered fondly by staff, past and present as a kind, considerate and extremely fair-minded person.

"Tony’s family remain in touch with the college and have sponsored an annual award for high achieving students.

"The governing body and staff of South West College extend their sympathies to his beloved wife Tillie, his four children and extended family."

Mr Dardis funeral, which is being organised by Steenson & Sons, is to leave his late home on Thursday (April 13) at 11.30am for Cookstown Cemetery following a private family service.

Donations in lieu of flowers and cards to Ward C7 Antrim Area Hospital, c/o Steenson Funeral Services, 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ.