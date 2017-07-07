Mid Ulster MLA slams £3m cut to uniform grant

Mid Ulster Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has criticized the proposed £3 million cut to school uniforms grant and described it as “an attack on our economically deprived children and families.”

Speaking to this newspaper Mrs Dillon said: “This proposed cut from the school uniforms grant is another example of how Tory austerity is having a serious impact on children and families from deprived communities.

“It is a particularly heartless decision at the present time when low income families are already experiencing a number of cuts to the benefits system and families are really struggling to make ends meet.

“We have seen over a billion cut from the north’s block grant since the Tories have come into power.”

Mrs Dillon added that Sinn Féin have called for an urgent meeting with the Education Authority and Department to reverse this cut immediately. The Department of Education has said it has to work within the budget laid out by the Secretary of State, brought about by the political impasse.