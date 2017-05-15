South West College hosting engineering information evening

South West College is holding its annual information evening for Gold and Higher Level Apprenticeships this Wednesday, May 17.

The event, which is aimed at students and parents, is an opportunity to find out more about the College’s ‘earn while you learn’ programmes.

South West College works with local firms like Powerscreen. Hugh Brennan (Technical Support Manager Powersreen International ) Alistair Booth Curriculum Manager South West College) Martin Carberry (Lecturer South West College) and Ciaran McManus (Deputy Head of Department Training at South West College) Photo Oliver Corr

The college’s award-winning GOLD Engineering Advanced Technician Apprenticeship and range of Higher Level Apprenticeships allow school leavers to gain on-the-job training within the local engineering and automotive industries - and get paid.

With ongoing demand for engineers, technicians and managers, SWC said it is committed to working in partnership with employers to attract, develop and nurture new talent. To find out more, head to the student and parent information evening on Wednesday at 6.30pm at SWC, Dungannon or call Una Taylor on 028 8772 0623.