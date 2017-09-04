St Brigid’s pupils will be entitled to free transport

Following the closure of St Brigid’s Primary School, Augher, there were concerns that displaced pupils were falling victim to a clerical error that ruled them out of school transport.

SDLP Cllr Sharon McAleer has liaised with the Education Authority and has now been informed that pupils will be entitled to free transport.

She said: “Following the shock announcement of the closure of St Brigid’s with virtually no warning, parents were shunted into further turmoil when it appeared that displaced pupils would not be entitled to free transport because systems had not registered the closure of the school.

“There was a further concern transport, if provided, would be an add on to existing routes rather than a dedicated service for local children. Following representations from the SDLP, the Education Authority has confirmed this issue has been resolved and children will be entitled to transport to school.”