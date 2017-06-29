The future is bright for Queen's graduate Lauren Cuddy

Queen’s Student, Lauren Cuddy today receives her degree in Actuarial Science and Risk Management from Queen’s Management School.

The Dungannon student came first in ‘The Tab Belfast’s Power List’ and 69th in ‘The Tab Future 100’ for her charitable and volunteer work. The list, which is voted for by 215,841 students, highlights women at UK universities who are set to achieve incredible things.

Lauren, has worked with her church and a number of charities including the Fields of Life charity, travelling to Uganda in 2016 to work on various projects within schools and communities as well as raising money to provide safe drinking water in many different regions across the country.

Reflecting on her university experience ahead of her graduation ceremony, Laurensaid: “I have had a great time at Queen's and gained invaluable experience. I have met so many different people and made many great friendships, despite all the studying.

“A time that particularly stands out was when I was awarded a two week scholarship through the Queen's City Scholarship Programme to gain work experience at J.P. Morgan in New York. This was a brilliant opportunity where I got an insight into being a young professional in the big city and also made many new friends and contacts.”

She was also Co-Vice President of the Young City Leaders Society at Queen’s, recently organising a successful forum, which was attended by local politicians, students and members of the public, to discuss the future of Northern Ireland.

After graduation, Lauren will be travelling to Tanzania to work on various charitable projects including improving children’s access to education.

When she returns she plans to move to Dublin to sit her professional exams in actuary and take up a position with VHI Healthcare as an Actuarial Analyst, where she previously completed her placement year.