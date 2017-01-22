Search

VIDEO: Famous past pupils and Frank Mitchell feature in amazing Holy Trinity College promo

Famous past pupils, an envious list of extra circulars and even a special mention from Franks Mitchell are some of the highlights of Holy Trinity's smashing school promo video.

Already viewed by almost 20,000 online, it portrays a school with pupils at its heart.

Budding reporters present the school's news

And at the Mail and Times towers, we were very impressed with the to-camera reporting from pupils.

Everything from the school Santa run and Junk Kouture designs feature, and it all portrays a school filled fun.

Check out the School of Rock parody too.