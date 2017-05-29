Emergency services help locate teenage girl in Coalisland

A 16-year-old girl required assistance from the emergency services in Coalisland over the weekend.

Police and paramedics helped locate the teenager, described as “vulnerable and highly intoxicated”, who was eventually taken home by a family member after being checked over in an ambulance.

Officers also seized alcoholic beverages being used by young people in the Coalisland area on Friday evening.

A PSNI spokesperson advised young people to stick together and look out for their friends.

“Two police cars, and an ambulance may have been needed for something more serious throughout the District, like a serious road traffic collision or a public order situation,” he said.