Emma picks up award for colourful creation

Stylist Emma Finlay from Couture Hair in Co Tyrone is celebrating after winning the prestigious Alfaparf Milano Fantastic Colourist Award at the Alfaparf Milano Fantastic Hairdresser Awards 2017.

The awards - the most widely anticipated and attended awards ceremony in the hairdressing industry in Ireland - took place in The Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin recently.

Emma and her fellow competitors in the Alfaparf Milano Fantastic Hair Colourist Award category were asked to create a commercial colour look which complemented a current trend. In a change to previous years, competitors were also asked to create a unique colour blend and technique specifically for the competition – a colour that is not currently available on any existing colour chart.

Emma fought off exceptional talent from 38 other stylists from across Ireland to win first place and will now go on to represent Ireland at the international Alfaparf Milano Nexxt Colour GenHairation contest, to be held in Valencia, Spain in 2018.

“This is the first time the winner of the Irish colourist category will compete at an international level, against submissions from stylists from all over the world,” explained David Donnellan, Managing Director of Alfaparf Milano Ireland. “Emma created a stunning and completely unique colour, and we have high hopes that she will win at the Alfaparf Milano International Nexxt Colour GenHairation competition 2018.”

In addition to featuring the winning stylist in a glittering Alfaparf Milano Show, the award-winning colour will also be manufactured by the Italian colour powerhouse, for sale in salons all over the world.

“It is crazy to think that a colour I created in my salon in Omagh could be colouring hair across the globe in 2019,” Emma said. “I am just so delighted to be given this opportunity to represent Ireland and to potentially produce a winning colour for the Alfaparf Milano colour collection. It’s a dream come true”.