McGlone welcomes Killycoply road works

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone has welcomed confirmation from Transport NI that a section of the Killycolpy Road is to be resurfaced in the near future.

The Mid Ulster MLA had contacted Transport NI to highlight the poor road surface on the Killycolpy Road near to Drumconvis Road.

Mr McGlone said: “I welcome confirmation that Transport NI are aware that the section of the Killycolpy Road I highlighted was in poor condition, and that they have it in mind to do some resurfacing work in the not too distant future.

“I have been contacted about the condition of the road by a number of local residents in recent months and as a result I have lobbied Transport NI about remedial work required on this and a number of other local roads. Our rural roads are a vital network for local communities and the rural economy. It is essential that they are maintained.”