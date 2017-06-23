Wind farms costing £41m opened near Pomeroy

Renewable energy group, Gaelectric, has officially opened the ￡£41m Inishative and Cregganconroe wind farms near Pomeroy.

The two wind farms, which will generate a combined total of 27.6MW of renewable energy, are located within Sixmilecross and the Loughmallon Road in Pomeroy.

Gaelectric is progressing through a programme to construct and commission a near term portfolio of approximately 400MWs of consented wind energy projects on the island of Ireland by the end of this year.

Each of the wind farms comprises six Enercon wind turbines, with a maximum blade tip height of 110 metres. They will generate sufficient green renewable power to meet the electricity demand of over 17,500 homes on an annual basis.

The two wind farms will not only boost Northern Ireland’s renewable energy generation capacity, but will also create jobs, support workforce skills and contribute to economic activity in the area. To date, the projects have created over 40 full time and part time jobs during their development and construction phase.

Patrick McClughan, Head of Corporate Affairs for Gaelectric Developments Ltd, said the openings mark yet another important milestone for our business and further strengthens Gaelectric’s platform in the energy market.

“The total permitted portfolio now stands at 140 MWs in Northern Ireland and represents a total investment of approx ￡£170m. This consolidates Gaelectric’s position as the largest indigenous renewable energy company in Northern Ireland, and we are proud to make a significant contribution to Northern Ireland’s renewable energy targets,” he said.

“It is important to Gaelectric that local communities close to the Inishative and Cregganconroe wind farms have the opportunity to share in the social and economic benefits of this renewable energy development.

“To ensure this happens in a tangible way we have launched the Inishative and Cregganconroe Community Benefit Funds, which have the objective of supporting local community projects within the area.

“Independently administered and managed on behalf of Gaelectric by the Community Foundation for Northern Ireland, the Fund will provide grant support of between ￡500 and ￡5,000 to local community and voluntary groups which are delivering projects that support community cohesion. Community projects will be able to access approximately ￡£690,000 over the 25 year lifespan of the wind farms.”