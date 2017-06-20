Event planned to mark the Somme

The Tyrone Somme Memorial Association are set to continue last year’s early morning Somme Memorial event at Dungannon Cenotaphonce again this year on July 1.

The event will begin once again at 7;15am to coincide with the time the 36th Ulster Division troops exited their trenches on that infamous morning 101 years ago.

TSMA Chairman Michael Wilson explained: “Last years event, being the 100th anniversary, was really well supported but our Association believe that as a lasting memorial to all the local soldiers who fought and perished during WW1 that this July 1 event should continue to ensure that their sacrifice is never forgotten.

“The Somme is not owned by any one community, Irishmen from throughout the Island answered the call for a variety of reasons but they all fought for King and Country, irrespective of religion or political outlook, so we hope everyone can take ownership of this event and we would encourage families who had relatives killed during the Great War to feel free to attend the service or indeed to lay a wreath.

“The service will follow that of last year with a bugler and piper also involved and a whistle blown at the exact time the men left the trenches, although it is 101 years later we hope that people feel drawn to come along and give up 20 minutes to make what was a historic but tragic event in the history of Ireland, with repercussions to this very day.”

Anyone wanting further details should contact Michael on 07710663503 or speak to any Tyrone Somme member.