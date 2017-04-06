Family members watch search for missing Gerard

Police dogs searching in the Clare Lane area of Cookstown for Gerard Conway, who has sadly been missing since 2007, were working as members of his family looked on.

PSNI officers were scouring fields near the road's junction with Cloghog Road, where a dog and his handler could also be seen this afternoon.

Serious Crime Branch detectives investigating the disappearance of Gerard said "nothing was found" in Cookstown today - similar to the search in the Moortown area yesterday which turned up 'nothing untoward'.

Mr Conway's family issued a statement on the 10th anniversary of his disappearance speaking of their devastation at his disappearance.

"It has been a very long 10 years without Gerard," they said. "We miss him dearly and not a day goes by that we do not think about him.

"We are unable to gain closure as we have no answers and too many questions as to what might have happened to Gerard. Until we find Gerard or recover his remains, it is simply impossible for us to properly commence the grieving process."

The officer in charge of the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Talbot, said earlier today: "As part of the search operation we have deployed specialist resources including police search teams and victim recovery dogs. Other equipment and experts are available, if required.

"Gerard’s family are being kept fully informed about today’s enquiries.

"Anyone with information about Gerard’s disappearance no matter how small, is asked to contact the police by calling 101. Alternatively, people can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."



Read more at: http://www.midulstermail.co.uk/news/police-now-searching-site-in-cookstown-for-missing-gerard-1-7903575