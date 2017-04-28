Fancy connecting to natural gas?

A natural gas information evening is to be held in the Portmor Bar and Restaurant on May 9 from 7pm – 9.30pm where residents and business owners in Blackwatertown can find out more about connecting to natural gas as well as the opportunity to win a free gas boiler.

This alternative fuel source is now available for the first time in the town following the extension of the natural gas network by firmus energy as part of its £2m investment to bring gas to Moy, Benburn, Blackwatertown and Charlestown.

firmus energy has partnered with local gas installer, McCool phg, to host the information event which will outline areas able to take advantage of natural gas, how easy it is to connect as well as the benefits they can look forward to once they make the switch.

David McCool from McCool phg said: “This is a great opportunity to find out more about how to connect to natural gas. I have been installing this fuel supply for almost 10 years across Northern Ireland and it is a very straightforward process, with installations often completed within one day. We are usually able to use original pipes and heaters and there is no need to redecorate.

“Attendees at the info evening will also be able to enter the prize draw to win a free, top of the range Viessmann gas boiler, worth approximately £600 so it is definitely worth dropping in to find out more!”

Phillip Hewitt for firmus energy added: “We are delighted that we are able to bring natural gas to Blackwatertown. We have been working hard over the last 18-24 months to extend our natural gas pipeline from Richill through Moy to the town. Customers in Main Street, Athboy Lane, Shanmulla Woods and Avonmore area are now able connect to natural gas, with many more areas coming on board as we continue to extend our pipeline.

“Over the last 10 years, we have connected more than 30,000 properties across Northern Ireland to natural gas and supply a further 50,000 customers in greater Belfast. As well as being a more efficient way to heat your home or business, our customers also enjoy the instant heat and constant supply hot water, and they never have to worry about reordering or running out of fuel. Plus, with the ability to pay for your natural gas by direct debit or a pre-payment top up card, budgeting is made easy.”

The natural gas information evening will take place in the Portmor Bar in Blackwatertown on Tuesday 9 May with people able to call in anytime between 7pm to 9.30pm. To find out more, please call firmus energy on 0800 032 4567 or natural gas installer, David McCool on 07849 791676.