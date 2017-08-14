Fine and penalty points for motorist

A motorist has been fined £320 and given three penalty points for motoring offences.

The case of Drew Scott, 23, from Knockadoo Road, Moneymore, was heard at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Scott, who is currently in Australia, was accused of driving with no licence, failing to produce a driving licence and driving with a defective tyre.

After his driving licence was produced to the court, the prosecution withdrew the driving without a licence charge, and a guilty plea was entered to driving with a defective tyre and failing to produce his licence.

The charges arose on January 26, when police stopped Scott in his BMW car on the Lissan Road, Cookstown.

Officers spoke to the accused and pointed out that one of his rear tyres was bald on the right side, and the treads were worn down on the left side.

Scott was offered a fixed penalty and elected to produce his licence at his local police station. At the time, he said he could not find the paper part of his licence, and he was given time to apply for a new paper section. However, this was not done within the agreed time.

District Judge John Meehan queried why Scott had not got round to applying for his licence until June. The defence solicitor said he was taking instructions from the defendant’s mother, since Scott was in Australia. According to her, the driving licence had been applied for in January.

Judge Meehan said he had never heard of a replacement licence application taking that long.

He fined Scott £100 for driving with a defective tyre, and £120 for failing to produce his driving licence.