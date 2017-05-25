Fine for pensioner doing ‘God’s work’ with knife

A knife-carrying Dungannon pensioner who claimed he was doing God’s work by telling Catholics they were going to hell has escaped a custodial sentence.

Instead, Thomas Parr, 67, from Church Mews, was fined £150 at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, even though the judge said it was worrying that a man with a history of mental health problems was found wandering the streets of the town with a concealed weapon.

The court heard how Parr was arrested at the Drop-Inn Ministries, Cookstown Road, Dungannon, on March 20.

Police found a small kitchen knife with a pointed blade and a cutting edge hidden in his trouser waistband after they were alerted by staff.

When quizzed about the weapon, Parr told police that he was doing God’s work and telling Catholics they were going to hell, and could see nothing wrong with his behaviour.

He was subsequently charged with carrying a weapon with a blade in a public place.

At a previous court hearing, Judge George Trainor ordered pre-sentence reports and warned Parr that the incident was a serious and sinister matter, particularly given the utterances at the scene.

Defence solicitor Jarlath Faloon told the court that Parr did not have a criminal record, and had been carrying the knife because he had lost confidence in society’s ability to protect him. Parr, who had previously been admitted to psychiatric care and was known to mental health services, claimed to have been intimidated in the past after living in a house in Aughnacloy.

The solicitor described Parr as ‘a harmless man’, with whom he had spoken on a number of occassions. In his opinion, the defendant did not pose a threat to anyone.

During the hearing, Parr refused to identify himself before the court, but the case proceeded.

The judge also imposed a destruction order on the knife and added the offender’s levy of £15 to Parr’s fines.