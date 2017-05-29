Fined after third time caught with drugs

A Cookstown man, who has been caught three times possessing drugs, has been warned he faces more severe punishment in the future after being fined for his latest offence.

Stephen Bell, 24, from Riverside Terrace, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to possessing a Class B controlled drug.

The court heard how on April 11 of last year police found a quantity of a Class B drug in his bedroom after launching a search of the property.

At the time, he told police the drugs were for his personal use.

His defence solicitor told the court, that the police operation had not been targeted at Bell, nevertheless, they had found drugs worth about £10 in his bedroom.

Since undertaking a Steps to Work programme, Bell had a good employment history and has been holding down a regular job, said the solicitor.

He asked for leniency given the defendant’s early guilty plea, and the fact that no further offences had emerged since the drugs find over a year ago.

The judge reviewed Bell’s previous criminal record, pointing out that he had been cautioned for drug possession in 2009, and convicted of the same offence in 2015. She warned him that if he continued to offend he faced more serious forms of punishment in the future.

She fined Bell £200 and placed a destruction order on the drugs.

She also imposed the offender’s levy of £15.