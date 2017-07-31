Fined and penalty points after being caught speeding

A Cookstown man has been fined £210 and given three penalty points after being caught speeding.

Alan Donaghy, 37, from Drumgrass Road, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The court heard how on March 18, a laser speed testing device located on the Cookstown Road detected Donaghy driving his van at 47mph in a 30mph zone.

Donaghy elected for a fixed penalty notice, and agreed to produce his driving documents at Cookstown Police Station.

However, the court heard how Donaghy failed to produce his driving licence at the station within the appointed time.

He pleaded guilty to two of the charges brought by the prosecution service - driving at excess speed and failing to produce his driving licence.

However, a third charge of driving without a licence was withdrawn by the prosecution service.

His solicitor told the court that Donaghy had since located his driving licence and had been driving for twenty years.

He is employed in the construction industry and needs his licence for work.

The solicitor added that although Donaghy had a previous record of motoring offences, it was of some vintage. District Judge John Meehan fined Donaghy £90 for speeding and a further £120 for failing to produce his driving licence within the appointed time.

In addition, Donaghy was charged with the offender’s levy of £15.