Fined motorist asked friend to drive his car

A Dungannon man has been fined £250 and given six penalty points after he pleaded guilty to permitting another person to drive his vehicle without insurance.

Alivio Dos Santos, 42, from Anne’s Court, appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The court heard that the offence came to light after police stopped a silver Honda Civic on the Dungannon Road, Cookstown, on March 3. The driver told police that the car belonged to a friend, but was unable to provide the satisfactory insurance documents within the appointed time.

On June 3, the court was told, Dos Santos, who has no previous convictions, appeared at Dungannon Police Station and made a full admission of the offence, saying that he had asked his friend to drive the car, but had not checked if he had valid insurance.

The defence solicitor said that Dos Santos had been fully cooperative with the police from the start. The defendant had not been sure of the road from Cookstown to Ballymena, and had asked his colleague to drive for him.

Dos Santos, who works for a local food company, had been in the country for two and a half years, said the solicitor. He has three children and needed the car for his employment.

Dos Santos, who is originally from East Timor, was warned by the judge that he needed to apply for a Northern Ireland driving licence as he had been in the country for more than a year.

The judge gave him twenty weeks to pay the fine, and also charged him the offender’s levy of £15.