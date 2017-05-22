First class of Irish Medium Stream

On Thursday, May 11 the school community of St. Joseph’s Grammar School joined together to celebrate the Leavers’ Mass for the Class of 2017.

It was a beautiful occasion celebrated by the school Chaplain, Fr. Eugene O’Neill.

It was a historic occasion as it was the first class of IMS (Irish Medium Stream) pupils to complete seven years with us.

All the staff and pupils say they want to wish the Class of 2017 well in their forthcoming examinations and in the future.

They will be missed by all their friends at the school.