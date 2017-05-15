Fit 4 U introduces Tai Chi to participants of the Southern Trust

Participants of the Southern Trust Fit 4 U Project in Dungannon have been taking part in group exercise sessions, which have incorporated Tai Chi practices and relaxation.

Kathleen Brogan, Everybody Active Coach, Mid Ulster Council said: “Tai chi is a form of exercise that comprises gentle physical exercise and stretching with mindfulness.

“It helps to maintain participants’ strength, flexibility, and balance.

“It also helps improves an individual’s fitness, and can reduce the risk of falls etc.”

Kevin Mills, participant, continued: “I enjoyed the tai chi very much as it was relaxing and good for my body movements and co-ordination”.

Rhonda Richardson, Fit 4 U Co-ordinator, Southern Trust, explained: “Fit 4 U provides a range of physical activity and sporting opportunities for adults with physical/sensory disabilities.

“Tai chi is easily adapted to suit all abilities and can be practiced from a chair. It promotes a positive sense of wellbeing, both physically and mentally.”

Fit 4 U activities are available across the Southern area at Dungannon, Armagh, Craigavon, Banbridge and Newry Leisure Centre.

The Fit 4 U Project aims to empower people with physical/sensory disabilities to improve their health and wellbeing through participation in a range of innovative day time physical activity and leisure opportunities.

Other activities include boccia, kurling, archery, boxercise and multi-sports sessions.

The Fit 4 U Project is funded by the Public Health Agency and led by the Southern Health and Social Care Trust in partnership with other organisations, including the local Council authorities and Sport NI funded Everybody Active coaches

If you would like to find out more about the activities available, please contact Rhonda Richardson, Fit 4 U Co-ordinator, Tel. 028 3756 4490 or email rhonda.richardson@

southerntrust.hscni.net