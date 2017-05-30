Football club manager loses driving licence

A football club manager with a history of driving with no insurance has been disqualified from driving for six months.

Paul Davis, 37, from Mullaghcreevie Park, Armagh appeared at Dungannon Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The court heard how on March 12 of last year, Davis was stopped by police in his Ford Mondeo on the Moy Road, Dungannon.

He told officers that the car belonged to his partner and he did not have the insurance documents with him.

However, when he attended the local police station, he admitted to having no insurance.

His defence solicitor told the court that Davis had not been driving that long when the offence was detected. On the occasion of his former driving with no insurance charge, the defendant had jumped into his vehicle and driven knowing full well he had no insurance, said the solicitor.

However, on this occasion, he did genuinely believe he was covered by his wife’s insurance.

The solicitor added that Davis needed his licence for his football management duties and in his employment as a travelling salesman.

In addition, he has two young children at school, and his wife, who is undergoing hospital treatment for an illness, is frequently too tired to drive. His father has been diagnosed recently with dementia, the solicitor went on to say. He asked for leniency and a short disqualification as it was an honest mistake.

The judge imposed the minimum of six penalty points, resulting in a six month disqualification.